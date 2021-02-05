ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.92 ($16.38).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) alerts:

PSM opened at €15.40 ($18.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.66. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 52-week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 52-week high of €15.11 ($17.78).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.