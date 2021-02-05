PROS (NYSE:PRO) Price Target Cut to $35.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.59% from the company’s previous close.

PRO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of PRO stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,792. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56. PROS has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 1.92.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROS will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $468,436.50. Also, EVP John C. P. Allessio sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $90,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,401.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,159 shares of company stock worth $8,075,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in PROS during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

