Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-282 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.32 million.Proofpoint also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.91-1.99 EPS.

Proofpoint stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.19. 820,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $83.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.34 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFPT shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Proofpoint from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.95.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $3,182,889.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at $13,411,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,075 shares of company stock worth $7,199,798. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

