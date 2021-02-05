Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) PT Raised to $155.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its target price increased by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PFPT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.80.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $130.19 on Friday. Proofpoint has a 12-month low of $83.81 and a 12-month high of $140.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.36 and a 200-day moving average of $114.13.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.75. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Research analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $269,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,497.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $3,182,889.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,411,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,075 shares of company stock worth $7,199,798 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Proofpoint by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 118,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 85,228 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

