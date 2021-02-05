Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.91-1.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.Proofpoint also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.39-0.40 EPS.

NASDAQ PFPT traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.19. 842,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.34 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $140.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.07 and its 200-day moving average is $114.06.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFPT. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Summit Insights cut shares of Proofpoint from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Proofpoint from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.95.

In related news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $82,008.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,803.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $3,379,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,942,650.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,798. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

