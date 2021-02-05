Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Trading 9.7% Higher

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)’s stock price rose 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.69. Approximately 200,567 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 100,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PROF. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $559.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in Profound Medical by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 182,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,260,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 28,221 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 6.5% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 779,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 47,818 shares during the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.