Private Ocean LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,152 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Walt Disney by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $98,615,000 after acquiring an additional 43,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 893,821 shares of company stock valued at $154,601,342 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $180.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.02. The stock has a market cap of $326.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

