Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 184,400 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 126,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ PRTH opened at $8.27 on Friday. Priority Technology has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $555.91 million, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $108.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Priority Technology will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Priority Technology news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,031,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,365,947.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $527,900. Insiders own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Priority Technology stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Priority Technology worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.