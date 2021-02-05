Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $229.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $228.72 million.Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.22-3.22 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PBH. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.73. 516,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,673. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.