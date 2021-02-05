Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Juan Guerrero Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Juan Guerrero sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $435,120.00.
Shares of Popular stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.24. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $62.67.
Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on BPOP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.
About Popular
Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.
