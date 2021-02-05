Poplar Forest Capital LLC Takes $9.60 Million Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 82,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.91. 1,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,534. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $149.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.32.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,446,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,000. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

