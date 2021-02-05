Poplar Forest Capital LLC Sells 241,533 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,301,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,533 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands makes up 3.2% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $27,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter worth $7,927,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 19.3% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 14.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 18,546 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL remained flat at $$26.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. 113,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,805. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

