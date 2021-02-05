Poplar Forest Capital LLC Buys Shares of 13,722 Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 36.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 138,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 36,980 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth about $1,164,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 183,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,229 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $10,482,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,952. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $24.16.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMC. BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

