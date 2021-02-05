Poplar Forest Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,617,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $1,794,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,138. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on WAL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Shares of WAL traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,212. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.58 and its 200-day moving average is $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

