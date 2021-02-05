Poplar Forest Capital LLC Buys New Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 225.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 201.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $174,151.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,285.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David M. Whitney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $256,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,205.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,700 shares of company stock worth $812,269 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.73. 266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,087. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $44.32 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

