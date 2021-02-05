Poplar Forest Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,380,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 13.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 761,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,210,000 after purchasing an additional 91,785 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.5% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 364,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,060,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 64.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 155,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 61,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 113.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 34,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Innospec stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.66. 280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,562. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $107.23.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $265.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.60 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

