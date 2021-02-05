Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Shares Down 1.6%

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.40. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLSQF. Peel Hunt raised Plus500 from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Plus500 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Plus500 alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.