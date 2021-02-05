Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

PLYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie raised their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $7.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $800.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The company had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $111,019.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,588.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $546,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,548. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 149.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

