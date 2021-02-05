Pivotal Research Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,650.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Pivotal Research from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price target (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,895.35.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,331.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,213.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,188.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $3,819,997.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,943,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

