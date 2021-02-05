Piper Sandler Weighs in on Biogen Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $5.61 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2023 earnings at $29.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $34.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $37.45 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Biogen to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.61.

Shares of BIIB opened at $267.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.37 and its 200-day moving average is $268.26. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Biogen by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,891,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

