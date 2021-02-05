Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.11. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.84. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,135,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,520 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 53,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,173,391.11. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,123.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

