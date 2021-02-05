Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $14.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $13.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $14.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $19.44 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $16.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,136.89.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,062.37 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,116.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,793.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,653.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 25.0% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

