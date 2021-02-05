Piper Sandler Comments on Amgen Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.48 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.79.

AMGN opened at $237.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.95. Amgen has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

