Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Pinterest to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.26.

PINS opened at $77.84 on Friday. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $79.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of -121.63 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.63.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $4,116,589.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,920.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $95,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,284,540 shares of company stock worth $155,469,594.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 488.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

