PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) were up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.63 and last traded at $34.55. Approximately 4,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.14.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 95.8% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 48,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 23,620 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 123,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 35,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schiavi & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,858,000.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.