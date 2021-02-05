PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Trading Up 6.5%

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) was up 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 152,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 181,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Several research analysts have commented on PHX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PHX Minerals from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

The firm has a market cap of $69.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 78.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PHX Minerals stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) by 309.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,857 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.30% of PHX Minerals worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned perpetual ownership of 252,443 net mineral acres; leased 17,091 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,510 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 125 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

