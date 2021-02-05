PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 148,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PHX shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PHX Minerals from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in PHX Minerals by 309.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 36,857 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in PHX Minerals by 44.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 33.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,593 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHX stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.14. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.21. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $7.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 78.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PHX Minerals will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

PHX Minerals Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned perpetual ownership of 252,443 net mineral acres; leased 17,091 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,510 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 125 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

