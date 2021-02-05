PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

PHAS stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $123.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.85.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,976 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 42,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

