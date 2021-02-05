PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.19% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “
PHAS stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $123.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.85.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,976 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 42,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.
About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.
Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.