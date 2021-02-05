Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.10-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.4-61.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.72 billion.Pfizer also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.10-3.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Pfizer stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

