Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $36.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has been assigned a $36.00 price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PFE. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

PFE stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $193.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Pfizer by 106.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 42.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 76,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 241,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in Pfizer by 114.9% in the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 28,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

