Peter Anevski Sells 21,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 666,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,928,377.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $1,004,640.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $909,300.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $891,870.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $779,520.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $745,500.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Peter Anevski sold 12,886 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $398,821.70.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Peter Anevski sold 97,503 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $2,904,614.37.

On Monday, November 9th, Peter Anevski sold 37,454 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $1,119,125.52.

PGNY opened at $49.43 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $50.45. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.54 million. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1,191.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

