Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Trading 27.2% Higher Over Last Week

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be bought for about $7.69 or 0.00020631 BTC on exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $167.68 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00054193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00152192 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00089316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00065107 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00239465 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00042257 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Token Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,799,277 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

