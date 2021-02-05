PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 938,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

PKI stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.37. 1,356,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,096. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.58 and its 200 day moving average is $130.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,795. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

