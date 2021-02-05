PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Insider Sells $301,052.29 in Stock

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PKI opened at $142.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $162.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2,830.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 173,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 167,100 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth $18,450,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 478.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 77.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.