Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Teucrium Soybean (NYSEARCA:SOYB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teucrium Soybean (NYSEARCA:SOYB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Teucrium Soybean at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teucrium Soybean by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Teucrium Soybean by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 217,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000.

Get Teucrium Soybean alerts:

Teucrium Soybean stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. Teucrium Soybean has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91.

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Soybean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Soybean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.