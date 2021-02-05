Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 134,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 35,885 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 19,492 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 93,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $2,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOMD shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.