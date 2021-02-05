Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $85,000 Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in MarketAxess by 23.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in MarketAxess by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,150,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $1,565,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $566.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.99 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $548.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.58.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total value of $2,185,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,661 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,439.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total value of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,360.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $25,915,683. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

