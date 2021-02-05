Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Capital One Financial by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.12.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $112.66 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.31%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 62,255 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,606.30. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $7,998,781.05. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,313 shares of company stock valued at $19,715,427. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

