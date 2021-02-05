Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 219,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,723,000 after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

NYSE:PNC opened at $156.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.70 and a 200-day moving average of $125.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $162.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

