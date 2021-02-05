Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,919,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in KB Home by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 343,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 103,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in KB Home by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBH opened at $40.61 on Friday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $5,886,945.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,372,731.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.47.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

