Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $78,000 in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKI. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $164.98 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.86 and a 12 month high of $169.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.80.

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

