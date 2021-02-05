Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,233 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 533,397 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $2,903,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Barclays raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stephens began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.04.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $185,490.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,968,394.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,860 shares of company stock worth $12,308,334. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $74.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

