PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to Issue $1.02 Quarterly Dividend

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.0225 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.
PepsiCo has raised its dividend by 27.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years.
Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $139.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.94. The company has a market capitalization of $193.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.
Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.