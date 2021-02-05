PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to Issue $1.02 Quarterly Dividend

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.0225 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

PepsiCo has raised its dividend by 27.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $139.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.94. The company has a market capitalization of $193.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.