Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) President Brian L. Knepp Purchases 1,800 Shares of Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) President Brian L. Knepp purchased 1,800 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.20 per share, with a total value of $39,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,954. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PWOD stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $163.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.68. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $32.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 90.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 61,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 543.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

