Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)’s share price rose 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.13. Approximately 492,501 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 487,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

PVAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $168.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $69.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 million. Research analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

