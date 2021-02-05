Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Raised to $128.00 at Piper Sandler

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.21.

Shares of PENN opened at $118.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.51.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,781.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $6,735,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,716 shares of company stock worth $25,990,217. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $3,140,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4,308.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 34,859 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 69.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 357.1% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

