Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Issues Earnings Results

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $9.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.34. 5,566,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,539,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $118.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $1,236,457.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,954.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,716 shares of company stock worth $25,990,217 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.21.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

