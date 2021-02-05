Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.
NYSE PSO opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pearson has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.
