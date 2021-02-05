Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

NYSE PSO opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pearson has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 351,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 100,044 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 26.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

