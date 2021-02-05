PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Trading Up 15.4%

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) shares were up 15.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.12. Approximately 1,391,455 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 649,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.97.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.70.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 90,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

