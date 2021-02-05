PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. PDF Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $761.54 million, a PE ratio of -83.16 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald Zheyao Yin sold 8,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $183,800.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,467.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,606,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in PDF Solutions by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

